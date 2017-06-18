Ex-Hogs return for line camp

Photo by Associated Press

— Former Arkansas offensive linemen Travis Swanson and Sebastian Tretola are returning to Fayetteville to help tutor some of the high school prospects at today’s Trench Hog offensive and defensive linemen camp.

Defensive lineman Trey Flowers, who won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots last season, and New York Giants defensive lineman Robert Thomas are also expected to take part.

Swanson, who’s entering his fourth season with the Detroit Loins, signed with the Hogs in 2009 out of Kingwood, Texas, and went on to be a four-year starter and a two-time All SEC selection before being a third-round pick by the Lions in 2014.

He played his last season as a Hog for Coach Bret Bielema.

“It is an honor for me to come back and help at the offensive line and defensive line camp,” said Swanson, who has started 31 of 42 games in Detroit. “There wasn’t any hesitation at all when Coach Bielema asked me if I could come help with it. I am a Razorback at heart. I will definitely take advantage of any chance I have to help the program.”

Tretola was named a second-team Associated Press All-America as a senior for the Razorbacks before being drafted in the sixth round by the Tennessee Titans in 2016.

“I definitely can’t wait to get back to Fayetteville,” Tretola said. “I always a fun time working with the young bucks. The minute Coach B calls me, I’ll be there every time.”

Tretola didn’t hesitate in saying what he plans to emphasize to the high school campers.

“Hands, hands, hands,” he said. “The biggest think I’ve picked up and learned is that you have to be amazing with your hands. Obviously, footwork and knowing your playbook is the most preached about, but your hand placement is huge.”