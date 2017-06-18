O-line-and D-line Trench Hog camp updates

Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema will conduct the Razorbacks first offensive and defensive line Trench Hogs camp today with the help of four former Hogs and current NFL linemen.

Detroit Lions center Travis Swanson, Tennessee Titans guard Sebastian Tretola, New York Giants defensive lineman Robert Thomas and New England defensive lineman Trey Flowers will help out with the camp. Check in is from 10-11 a.m. and the camp starts shortly after 11 and will end around 4.

Updates will be posted.

Some of the prospects expected to attend are:

2018 OL Noah Gatlin, 6-7, 300 Jonesboro

2018 OL Jax Gassaway, 6-7, 275 Star City

2018 OL Alex Solak, 6-2, 300 Menasha, Wis.

2019 OL A.J. Ben, 6-1, 305 Sylvan Hills

2018 OL Katrell Green, 6-6, 320 Searcy

2019 OL Drew Vest, 6-6, 290 Searcy

9:09 update

2019 DL Kevin Pointer, 6-1, 290 Jonesboro

2019 DL Preston Wilson Argyle, Texas

Highly recruited OL Jerome Carvin of Cordova, Tenn. willl not be visiting today liked planned because his father is ill. He plans to reschedule soon.

10:09 update

It looks around 200-250 here at the camp.

10:17 update

2018 OL Luke Jones, 6-6, 285 Pulaski Academy

10:42 update

Director of recruiting E.K. Franks' cousin here. His last name is Washington and he's a mountain of a man. He's about 6-7 or 6-8 and probably weighs 350. He attends school in Kansas.

2018 DL Isaiah Nichols, 6-3, 265 Springdale has arrived. He has several offers, including one from Missouri.

11:04 update

E.K.'s cousin's name is Taye Washington and he's from Hoxie. Kansas.

11:20 update

2018 DE Cortez Love of Memphis is one of the better looking kids here. He's a very muscular 6-2 and 225.

11:39 update

Searcy's Katrell Green measured 6-5 and weighed 350 while Drew Vest was 6-5, 285.

Green is very physically gifted at his size. He moves exceptionally well. He missed most of last season because of an injury. I'm told he's clocked a 4.9 at the high school.

2018 OL Riley Rainwater came in at 6-51/2 and 345. He's from Brookland.

1:05 update

2018 OL Will Burgess, 6-4,340 is here despite having a broken foot and being in a cast. He's obviously not working out, but did benched 225 pounds 22 times.

2018 OL Luke Jones of Pulaski Academy weighed in at 290. He's definitely added good weight since last season. He has several offers with Arizona State being the latest.

2:11 update

2018 OL Logan Canerdy, 6-2, 1/2, 286 of Caledonia, Miss. was very impressive during 1-on-1's. He caught the eye of the coaches and spoke briefly with Coach Bret Bielema before breaking for lunch.

2018 OL Luke Jones, 6-4, 290 of Pulaski Academy also showed well. His brother just finished up his freshman year at Arkansas and grew two inches while in Fayetteville. His father stands 6-8 so Luke could add a few inches himself.

2018 OL Katrell Green, 6-5, 350 of Searcy has also caught the eye of the coaches. Again, he moves very well for his size.

Like what I'm seeing from 2018 OL Noah Gatlin, 6-7, 300 Jonesboro and 2018 OL Jax Gasaway, 6-7, 275 Star City. Both move well and have the frame you're looking for at tackle.

Sebastian Tretola is enjoying himself at the camp. He loves to teach and would be an excellent coach after his playing days are over.

Hjalte Froholdt is also a natural at coaching. He's very intense.

They'll be back at it at 3:30.

3:55 update

Springdale DL Isaiah Nichols had a very good session before the break. He's definitely helping himself.